UNC’s Luke Maye Shows Up For 8 A.M. Class After Heroics, Gets Standing Ovation

Standing ovations aren’t usually given out in North Carolina’s Business 101 classes. But Monday offered a quite notable exception.

UNC forward Luke Maye played the role of hero Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup against Kentucky, drilling a shot with 0.3 seconds left to lift the Tar Heels into the Final Four. You wouldn’t blame Maye for carrying the celebration into Monday — UNC doesn’t play again until next Saturday — but the sophomore forward stuck to his routine.

Roughly 12 hours after hitting a historic buzzer-beater, Maye was spotted in the front row of his 8 a.m. ET Business 101 class.

The life of Luke Maye: 7 pm: hits game winning shot against Kentucky to send UNC to final four. 8am next day: Busi 101 class standing O pic.twitter.com/b1aeFGKqRE — Jack Sewell (@JackSewell_) March 27, 2017

As you can expect, Maye’s classmates gave him a warm welcome.

We don’t want to get too worked up about a student attending a class he’s registered in, but anyone who’s had an 8 a.m. college class knows they’re not the easiest to wake up for.

And when you consider Maye played an exhausting basketball game in Memphis the night before, the Business Administration major and ACC Academic Honor Roll member certainly deserves credit for dragging himself to the classroom.

