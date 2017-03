Share this:

Uruguay enters Tuesday night’s CONMEBOL 2018 World Cup qualifying matchup with 23 points, the second-most in the group to this point.

Uruguay only is three points away from falling out of a qualifying spot, though, and Peru is not an easy opponent despite earning just 15 points through 13 games.

Here’s how to watch Uruguay vs. Peru online.

When: Tuesday, March 28 at 10:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

