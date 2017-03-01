USA Vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch SheBelieves Cup Soccer Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The U.S. women’s soccer team can’t afford to start the SheBelieves Cup on the wrong foot.

Team USA will take on Germany on Wednesday at Talon Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa., in its opening game of the competition.

Germany won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but it now enters a new era under newly installed head coach Steffi Jones.

Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan headline Team USA’s squad, which sets out to win its most important tournament of 2017.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Germany online.

When: Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images