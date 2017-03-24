Soccer

USA Vs. Honduras Live Stream: Watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Online

by on Fri, Mar 24, 2017 at 5:14PM
The United States men’s soccer team has entered its moment of truth.

Team USA will face Honduras on Friday at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif., in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier it can’t afford to lose. Team USA is last in the six-team standings in CONCACAF’s final round of qualifying, but a victory over Honduras will breathe new life into its faltering campaign.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Honduras online.

When: Friday, March 24, at 10:55 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2 Go

