USA Vs. Honduras Live Stream: Watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Online

The United States men’s soccer team has entered its moment of truth.
Team USA will face Honduras on Friday at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif., in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier it can’t afford to lose. Team USA is last in the six-team standings in CONCACAF’s final round of qualifying, but a victory over Honduras will breathe new life into its faltering campaign.
Here’s how to watch USA vs. Honduras online.
When: Friday, March 24, at 10:55 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2 Go
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP