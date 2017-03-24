USA Vs. Honduras Live Stream: Watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Online

Share this:

The United States men’s soccer team has entered its moment of truth.

Team USA will face Honduras on Friday at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif., in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier it can’t afford to lose. Team USA is last in the six-team standings in CONCACAF’s final round of qualifying, but a victory over Honduras will breathe new life into its faltering campaign.

My piece on how #USMNT's next two games will affect its SPI projections to reach the World Cup. https://t.co/WWk1FExWlx ($) pic.twitter.com/KL6NgODSWP — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) March 24, 2017

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Honduras online.

When: Friday, March 24, at 10:55 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2 Go

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images