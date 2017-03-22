Marcus Stroman, Mother Face Backlash From Puerto Rico Fans At World Baseball Classic

Share this:

Marcus Stroman and his family are facing abuse over a simple change of heart.

Stroman on Tuesday revealed to FOX Sports that Puerto Rico baseball fans have been harassing his mother on social media because he chose to represent the United States instead of Puerto Rico at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

“I know a lot of people have been saying bad things to her, going through the process, on social media,” Stroman told FOX Sports. “That’s my mother. I stand by her always. She supports me through everything. I don’t respect some of the comments that were made toward my mother.”

Stroman’s mother is from Puerto Rico, but he’s from Medford, N.Y. Nevertheless, he indicated in 2013 he’d like to pitch for Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic.

Hopefully have the chance to represent my mom @aya11763 and Puerto Rico in the next World Baseball Classic! That would be unreal. #latinoboy — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) September 13, 2013

However, he decided in December to pitch for Team USA.

Puerto Rico fans targeted Stroman’s mother for abuse last week when he took the mound for the U.S. against Puerto Rico in a Pool F game. Naturally, he defended her.

@aya11763 we good momma. Can't allow the thoughts and words of others to derail us off our path. Love you! ❤️ — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) March 19, 2017

Stroman will start Wednesday’s World Baseball Classic final between the U.S. and Puerto Rico. And he’ll be representing both sides, regardless of how some fans feel about the choices he makes.

