Van Belonging to Floyd Mayweather’s Entourage Goes Down In Flames

Floyd Mayweather’s boxing record remains unblemished, but his entourage’s vehicle fleet hasn’t been quite as successful.

One of Mayweather’s “Money Team” vans was broken into and set on fire by two individuals Sunday morning in Birmingham, England, TMZ reports. The two people, who haven’t yet been identified, reportedly broke one of the van’s windows with a brick, then through in an accelerant and started the fire.

Mayweather reportedly was in England over the weekend for a stop on his “Undefeated” tour, a series of events where Mayweather speaks to audiences and does meet-and-greets with fans. The van belonged to members of his promotional team, and was parked outside of a hotel where Mayweather was staying.

Although no one was hurt during the incident, which is being investigated for arson, the van — which doned a “The Money Team” logo — burnt to a crisp.

“Police are investigating an arson attack on a vehicle parked at a Birmingham hotel,” West Midlands Police said in a statement, via the Birmingham Mail “No one was injured following the fire. Offenders smashed the window of the vehicle, a people carrier, before pouring accelerant inside and setting it alight. Enquiries into the fire, which caused extensive damage to the vehicle belonging to a guest, are currently ongoing and police are examining CCTV from the area.”

The situation capped off a pretty rough week for Mayweather, who had his home in Las Vegas broken into last week while he was celebrating his 40th birthday, according to ESPN.

