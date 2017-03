Share this:

Defending champion Villanova enters the 2017 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

The Wildcats open their East Region run with a first-round matchup with Mount Saint Mary’s. Villanova is aiming to become the first repeat champion since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

Here’s how to watch Villanova-Mount Saint Mary’s online.

When: Thursday, March 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images