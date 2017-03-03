Warren Buffett Offers His Employees Lifetime Riches In March Madness Bracket Challenge

Share this:

Warren Buffett’s employees have the opportunity participate in the ultimate “get rich quick” scheme.

The legendary investor is offering employees of Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries $1 million a year for life if they correctly predict the sweet 16 teams in the 2017 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Buffett announced the challenge Monday during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” according to The Washington Post’s Cindy Boren.

“If they can get to the Sweet 16, if there’s only one of them, whoever it is, he or she gets a million dollars a year for the rest of their life,” Buffett said.

With the set-for-life prize, Buffett is upping the ante in his annual “March Madness” challenge. But the jackpot remains incredibly difficult to secure since there are 282 trillion possible Sweet 16 combinations.

Yet, more than 100,000 employees are expected to submit brackets with hopes of striking gold during March Madness.

If no one manages to fill out a perfect bracket through the first two rounds, Buffett will pay $100,000 to the person who goes the furthest in Berkshire Hathaway’s challenge.

