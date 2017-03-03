Warriors’ First Back-To-Back Losses Since 2015 Had Steve Kerr Breaking Clipboard

Life without Kevin Durant didn’t get off to a good start Thursday for the Golden State Warriors.
For the first time since 2015, the Warriors lost their second consecutive game with a 94-87 loss in Chicago against the Bulls. And head coach Steve Kerr was so frustrated at one point during the game that he did this to a clipboard:
Oops!
It’s only two straight losses, so there’s no need to overreact. But the Warriors likely will be without Durant for four weeks due to a bone bruise, and they’ll need a lot more out of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry in the meantime.
Oh, and a lot more clipboards, too.
Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images
