Warriors’ First Back-To-Back Losses Since 2015 Had Steve Kerr Breaking Clipboard

Life without Kevin Durant didn’t get off to a good start Thursday for the Golden State Warriors.

For the first time since 2015, the Warriors lost their second consecutive game with a 94-87 loss in Chicago against the Bulls. And head coach Steve Kerr was so frustrated at one point during the game that he did this to a clipboard:

Back-to-back losses for the Warriors for the first time since 2015 No surprise Steve Kerr broke another clipboard during this one. pic.twitter.com/TpiHT3wSLV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 3, 2017

Oops!

It’s only two straight losses, so there’s no need to overreact. But the Warriors likely will be without Durant for four weeks due to a bone bruise, and they’ll need a lot more out of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry in the meantime.

A look into Klay Thompson and Steph Curry's shots against the https://t.co/FJn87qmVAc pic.twitter.com/YqdpaJCLcX — omarsami44 (@omarsami44) March 3, 2017

Oh, and a lot more clipboards, too.

