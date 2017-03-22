Warriors Optimistic That Kevin Durant Will Return Before End Of Season

Share this:

Tweet







Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant has missed the last 11 games due to a sprained MCL and bone bruise that he suffered against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 28.

After the injury, the Warriors said that Durant would be out indefinitely and would be reevaluated in a month.

But, according to a report from ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris Haynes, citing league sources, the Warriors are optimistic that Durant will be able to return to the court before the end of the season.

“The Golden State Warriors aren’t scheduled to formally update the status of Kevin Durant’s left knee until next week,” Stein and Haynes wrote, “but there is cautious optimism within the organization that Durant — should he maintain his current recovery arc — will indeed be able to return to the court before the end of the regular season, according to league sources.”

The source told ESPN that the next obstacle in Durant’s recovery is seeing how he responds to the increased activity in his rehab.

Durant is traveling with the Warriors on their current road trip and was seen getting some shots up before the Warriors victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Durant looked pretty comfortable shooting jumpers before the Mavericks game. didn't see him doing anything more explosive than this, though. pic.twitter.com/E51raIkkeY — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) March 21, 2017

The All-Star forward was averaging a team-leading 25.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blockers per game at the time of the injury.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images