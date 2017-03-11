Warriors Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







If the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs play but most of the teams’ superstars take the night off, does the game really happen?

The answer obviously is yes, and that’s unfortunately what will happen Saturday for what was supposed to be a huge showdown on national TV.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the Kevin Durant-less Golden State also will be without the resting Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala. The Spurs, meanwhile, won’t have Kawhi Leonard (concussion) or LaMarcus Aldridge (minor heart arrhythmia).

If you still want to watch, though, here’s how you can live stream Warriors vs. Spurs.

When: Saturday, March 11, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images