Was Jimmy Garoppolo’s Instagram Hacked? QB Posts Goodbye To Patriots

Trade speculation surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo kicked into high gear in the early hours of Friday morning when the New England Patriots quarterback posted what appeared to be a goodbye message on his verified Instagram page.

The photo certainly appeared to indicate Garoppolo had been traded. Rumors swirled Thursday that the Cleveland Browns were trying to acquire him after they added yet another draft pick in their unprecedented deal for Brock Osweiler.

But according to multiple reports, including one by NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, the 25-year-old quarterback had not been dealt. The Instagram post was, a source close to Garoppolo speculated, some sort of prank or hoax.

Spoke to someone close to Jimmy Garoppolo who had no knowledge of any trade and believes it's a hack. Alas, it's 5:26 am now & we're all up — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017

Source close to Jimmy Garoppolo tells me QB hasn't been traded to his knowledge, and the Instagram post sound like a "prank/hack." — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 10, 2017

Source close to Jimmy G: No knowledge of any trade. Believes Instagram post (https://t.co/HfFqiAKyI1)

is hoax/hack that has set off frenzy. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 10, 2017

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported a short while later there were “no trade talks” taking place between the Patriots and Browns.

I'm told that there are "no trade talks" for Jimmy Garoppolo and the #Browns going on, at this time. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 10, 2017

Garoppolo wouldn’t be the first athlete to be burned by a social media imposter. It was puzzling to see, though, that more than two hours after it was posted, the photo has yet to be taken down.

So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston ✌🏻 A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:55am PST

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images