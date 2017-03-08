Watch Barcelona Seal Historic Champions League Comeback Win Over PSG On Sergi Roberto’s Goal

Share this:

Leave it up to FC Barcelona to pull of the most remarkable comeback in UEFA Champions League history.

Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 on Wednesday at Nou Camp in a game that will go down in the annals of soccer history. The result overturned the four-goal lead PSG built Feb. 14 and catapulted Barcelona into the Champions League quarterfinals.

Sergi Roberto scored this fateful goal in five minutes into added time.

Roberto’s goal was the third Barcelona scored in the final seven minutes in the game. Neymar converted a free kick in the 88th minute and a penalty kick in the 90th minute to set the stage for Roberto.

Barcelona previously had stormed to a three-goal lead on Luis Suarez (third minute), Kevin Kurzawa (40th minute own goal) and Lionel Messi’s (50th minute) heroics.

But the soccer world assumed Edinson Cavani had killed Barcelona’s comeback hopes with his 62nd-minute goal.

The message was lost on Barcelona’s and PSG’s players, who featured in perhaps the most thrilling and unlikely comeback in top-level soccer history.

1 – Barcelona are the first side in Champions League and European Cup history to overturn a first-leg 4-goal deficit. Mesmeric. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2017

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga