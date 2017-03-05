Watch Bill Belichick Make Impromptu Visit To Broadcast Booth During Combine

Share this:

Tweet







Bill Belichick takes “no days off,” but he did spend a couple minutes talking with one of his favorite former players, Willie McGinest, during defensive line drills at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine.

Belichick walked to the press box and threw on a headset to talk to McGinest, now an NFL Media analyst, for all the world to see. Belichick and McGinest talked about some of their favorite memories from games against the Colts, which is appropriate, since the combine is held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Belichick was one of few coaches who didn’t speak at a podium during the combine this year. It took the convincing of Mike Mayock, one of Belichick’s former players, to throw on Rich Eisen’s headset.

Watch the full clip below to see a side of Belichick that he rarely shows to the public.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images