Watch Blake Wheeler Absolutely Crush Evgeni Malkin In One-Sided Fight

Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler was decked by Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin in a previous meeting this season, so the Jets captain got his revenge.

That revenge was served with a few right-handed jabs in a one-sided fight Wednesday night at the MTS Centre. Wheeler landed several blows before taking Malkin to the ice.

Blake Wheeler gets his revenge on Evgeni Malkin pic.twitter.com/7xWRtDeyqC — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) March 9, 2017

Wheeler is having a pretty good season with 56 points (20 goals, 36 assists) in 67 games. Unfortunately for the Jets, it’s probably not going to matter because Winnipeg is unlikely to make the Stanley Cup playoffs.