Watch Brandon Jennings, John Wall Keep Cool Amid Angry Clubgoer’s Threats

If Brandon Jennings and John Wall got into an altercation outside a nightclub, they certainly wouldn’t be the first NBA players to do so.

Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The Washington Wizards teammates celebrated their win over the Los Angeles Lakers by hitting 1 Oak in West Hollywood, but they ran into some trouble at the end of the night when a very angry man confronted them with a barrage of verbal abuse.

TMZ Sports captured video of the incident, which shows the man continuously threatening Jennings as the Wizards guard steps into an SUV and later having some choice words for Wall. (Warning: The video contains explicit language.)

That guy doesn’t seem very fun to be around.

Luckily for the Wizards, Jennings and Wall didn’t seem to be in a confrontational mood. The video also shows teammate Bradley Beal “dapping it up” with the same man, so it appears Tuesday’s incident is water under the bridge.

Besides, it sounds like Jennings enjoyed his evening.

1oak got the best Dj on Tuesday. Omg all bangers — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) March 29, 2017

That’s good news for Washington, which just clinched its first division title in 38 years and doesn’t need anyone getting into trouble as it eyes a playoff run.

