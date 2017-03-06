Watch Celtics-Suns End In Crazy Fashion With Buzzer-Beating 3-Point Shot

The Phoenix Suns picked up arguably their best win of the season Sunday night, and it was secured in dramatic fashion.
After Suns guard Eric Bledsoe tied the game 106-106 with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Phoenix stole the ball shortly after the inbounds pass and Tyler Ulis hit a buzzer-beating 3-point shot to beat the Boston Celtics 109-106.
Ulis scored 20 points on 8 for 12 shooting off the Suns bench.
The Celtics fall to 40-23 on the season, which is still good enough for second place in the Eastern Conference. But if the Celtics’ playoff positioning suffers because of a tiebreaker at the end of the regular season — just like last year — this loss will be one that stings more than most.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP