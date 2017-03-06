Watch Celtics-Suns End In Crazy Fashion With Buzzer-Beating 3-Point Shot

Share this:

The Phoenix Suns picked up arguably their best win of the season Sunday night, and it was secured in dramatic fashion.

After Suns guard Eric Bledsoe tied the game 106-106 with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Phoenix stole the ball shortly after the inbounds pass and Tyler Ulis hit a buzzer-beating 3-point shot to beat the Boston Celtics 109-106.

THOMAS LOSES THE BALL! TYLER ULIS! pic.twitter.com/VKVhw7xYSP — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) March 6, 2017

Ulis scored 20 points on 8 for 12 shooting off the Suns bench.

The Celtics fall to 40-23 on the season, which is still good enough for second place in the Eastern Conference. But if the Celtics’ playoff positioning suffers because of a tiebreaker at the end of the regular season — just like last year — this loss will be one that stings more than most.

