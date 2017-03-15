Watch Dont’a Hightower’s Mom Celebrate Her Son’s New Patriots Contract

Share this:

New England Patriots fans were thrilled to see Dont’a Hightower re-sign with the team Wednesday. But not as thrilled as the linebacker’s mom was.

L’Tanya Hightower posted a video on Instagram of herself celebrating her son’s four-year, $43.5 million contract. Try to watch it without smiling — we dare you.

I'm one proud momma 🐻 #boomtower @_boomtower A post shared by ltanya Hightower (@ltanyahightower) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Hightower’s signing was the latest development in a wildly successful offseason for the Patriots, who also added a half-dozen other players through trades and free agency.

With the 2016 Pro Bowler back in the mix, New England’s defense — which allowed the fewest points in the NFL this past season — should be just as formidable, if not more so.

