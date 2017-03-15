Watch Dwyane Wade Channel His Inner Kobe To Quiet Trolling Celtics Fan

Share this:

Dwyane Wade turned 35 in January and is in the back nine of his career. But the man still knows how to trash talk.

That became evident Sunday in the Chicago Bulls’ game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. As Wade took a seat amid a horrible shooting performance, an enterprising Celtics fan decided to heckle the Bulls star, yelling, “(Celtics guard Avery) Bradley’s got your number, D-Wade!” in his direction.

After a few heckles, Wade fired back.

Dwyane Wade reminds a Celtics fan how many rings he has. 😂 (Submitted by @wbellissimo) A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Wade turned around and replied, “What’s my number, three? That’s how many rings I’ve got.”

This is good trash-talking, as Wade indeed won three NBA titles with the Miami Heat and decided to flaunt them, à la Kobe Bryant and Gregg Popovich. Of course, the 12-time All-Star likely won’t be winning a fourth any time soon, as the Bulls sit ninth in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and more or less are a disaster.

The Celtics also got the last laugh Sunday with a 100-80 blowout win — in an arena where they’ve hung 17 title banners. But you have to give credit where credit’s due.

