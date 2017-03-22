Watch Greg Hardy’s Cocaine-Arrest Video; Officers Wary Of His Size, Fitness

Share this:

Here’s the moment Greg Hardy’s NFL-job prospects unraveled.

TMZ released video of the former NFL star’s cocaine-possession arrest Wednesday. In the police camera footage from September 2016, viewers can hear the officers discussing Hardy’s status as a NFL player among themselves, see the arresting officer explain to Hardy why he has been detained and watch the former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman explain himself.

The arrest stemmed from a routine traffic stop after Hardy failed to use his turn signal.

Hardy eventually agreed a plea deal in which he avoided jail time in exchange for two years’ probation, a $500 fine and community service.

Hardy didn’t play football during the 2016 NFL season. He played 12 games for the Cowboys in 2015.

Hardy previously was arrested in 2014 after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

