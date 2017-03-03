Watch Hurricanes Coach Bill Peters Absolutely Roast Own Goalie Eddie Lack

Share this:

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters has been, shall we say, underwhelmed with the performance of goaltender Eddie Lack this season.

Lack has struggled in limited action behind starter Cam Ward, and it hasn’t slipped past Peters, who unleashed quite a tirade regarding his backup netminder Friday when asked whether the Hurricanes, who sit well outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture, might have some sort of “competition” for playing time between the goalies down the stretch.

Carolina Hurricanes Coach' Bill Peters roasted Goalie Eddie Lack on his season… #NotGoodEnough pic.twitter.com/FzT7L5LUnM — Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) March 3, 2017

“So I don’t think it’s much of a competition,” Peters told reporters after pointing out Lack’s lackluster performance. “We’ve got a guy who’s well ahead of the other guy. That’s what I see and the numbers back that up.

“So when he gets in another game, you better play. You better earn some respect from your teammates. Your teammates are out there working their bag off. You better get some saves and a timely save at the right time wouldn’t hurt.”

According to The News & Observer newspaper in Raleigh, N.C., Peters ended the media scrum by “glancing down the hallway, in the direction of Lack’s distant locker stall, and saying, ‘Make a save.’ ”

As the publication notes, there also might have been an expletive thrown in there.

