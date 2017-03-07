Watch Isaiah Thomas Prank Fans Tricked Into Questioning His Height

Share this:

Tweet







Isaiah Thomas is 5-foot-9, can dunk a basketball and, yes, he still remembers that time he was picked last in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Some unsuspecting fans were tricked into questioning those three facts recently in an epic prank set up by DraftKings. Thomas, who was in on the prank, acted upset at the situation, creating plenty of awkwardness for the fans whose cue cards seemingly set off the Boston Celtics point guard.

Check out the hilarity in the video below, courtesy of DraftKings.