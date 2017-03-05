Watch J.R. Smith Try To Pick Fight With Dion Waiters, Heat Players From Bench

Share this:

J.R. Smith apparently has a little too much pent-up energy.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard is nearing a return from right thumb surgery but did not suit up for Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat. That didn’t stop him from being the center of attention, though. As time wound down in Miami’s blowout win, television cameras caught Smith barking at Heat guard Dion Waiters from his own bench.

When the buzzer sounded, Smith only became more agitated, yelling at several Heat players. He had to be held back by the Cavs’ security team and forcibly escorted from the court.

So, why was Smith so incensed? Apparently he took exception to Rodney McGruder’s late dunk, in which the Heat forward seemed to take a swing at Cleveland’s Channing Frye.

Smith started jawing at McGruder, which prompted Waiters to defend his teammate and start jawing at Smith. No punches were thrown, but it nonetheless was a bizarre moment in an otherwise dull night in which Cavs stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving both rested.

These teams will meet again Monday, so Smith and the Cavs won’t have to wait long to settle the score.

