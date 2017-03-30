Watch Jarome Iginla Fight Deryk Engelland As Part Of Gordie Howe Hat Trick

Share this:

Jarome Iginla is 39 years old, but he still plays the power forward-style of hockey that has made him one of the NHL’s most exciting players for nearly two decades.

That was evident Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Kings winger notched a Gordie Howe hat trick against the Calgary Flames. Iginla, of course, played for the Flames from 1996 to 2013.

The fight portion of his Gordie Howe hat trick was quite entertaining, as Iginla squared off with Flames defenseman Deryk Engelland in a lengthy bout.

It had been a while since Iginla’s last Gordie Howe hat trick.

Jarome Iginla gets his 11th career Gordie Howe Hat Trick (goal, assist & fight). It was his first since Jan. 2012. pic.twitter.com/S2dzsqr4Ck — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 30, 2017

Iginla arguably is the best player never to win a Stanley Cup, and that won’t change this season because the Kings have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Hockey fans are hoping Iginla — a free agent at the end of the season — returns for one more run at the best trophy in sports.

