Watch Kawhi Leonard Hit Clutch 3-Pointer, Make Game-Saving Block Vs. Rockets

While Russell Westbrook, James Harden and LeBron James get most of the consideration for NBA MVP, Kawhi Leonard is quietly putting together a case of his own.

And Leonard made a huge statement Monday night against Harden and the Houston Rockets.

The San Antonio Spurs star forward scored 39 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter to lead the Spurs back from a 16-point deficit to beat the Rockets 112-110.

With the Spurs trailing by one with under 30 seconds left, Leonard drilled a 3-pointer over Rockets center Nene. Then on the Rockets ensuing possession, Harden drove to the bucket to tie the game, but Leonard tracked him down from behind to block his game-tying layup attempt.

Take a look at Leonard’s heroics.

Man. Kawhi Leonard is truly something else. GW three on one end. GW block on the other. pic.twitter.com/nuBGp50G96 — Taylor Griffin (@taylorgriffin__) March 7, 2017

On the season, Leonard is averaging 26.1 points, which would be the most by a Spur during the Gregg Popovich era, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

Leonard and Harden both scored 39 points, but it was all Leonard in the fourth quarter as he outscored the Rockets star guard 17-4 in the final frame.

