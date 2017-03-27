Watch Kentucky Fans’ Joy Turn To Heartbreak In Seconds During Elite Eight Loss

Share this:

The Kentucky Wildcats and their fans went through a wide range of emotions during the end of the team’s Elite Eight loss to North Carolina on Sunday.

Wildcats star freshman Malik Monk hit a fantastic 3-pointer to tie the game with 7.2 seconds remaining. But, just as Kentucky fans were celebrating, North Carolina raced down the floor and sophomore Luke Maye hit the game-winning 18-foot jump shot with 0.3 seconds remaining.

This is what it looked like when elation turned to devastation in Lexington, Ky.

UK fans at the Tin Roof react in the seconds before the game expires. #Limestone #BBN pic.twitter.com/xXwk7YKw15 — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

Of course, Carolina fans know this feeling all too well. During last year’s national championship game, Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige hit a circus shot to tie the game, only to have Villanova’s Kris Jenkins drill a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as time expired to claim the title.

March is the month of broken hearts.