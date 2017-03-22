Watch LaVar Ball Take On Michael Jordan In This Simulated 1-On-1 Game

Share this:

Chances are you know who LaVar Ball is by now.

Ball, father of UCLA star point guard Lonzo Ball, has continued to grab headlines with his outrageous soundbites and exceedingly confident predictions for his children’s basketball careers.

While Ball is typically hyping up his kids, he’s also boasted about his on-court abilities back in his younger days. Apparently his game was so good back in the day, he could have beaten Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1.

Ball, as expected, was roasted by most people over his ridiculous comments, including by Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell and Jordan’s “Dream Team” teammate Charles Barkley.

The fact of the matter is, we’ll probably never see Ball and Jordan square off on the court at any point. Well, not in real life at least.

Sports Illustrated released an Instagram video Tuesday showcasing a simulated game between the two.

So who won the Ball vs. Jordan showdown? Check out the video below.

Ball don't lie…or does he? Watch a simulated game between Michael Jordan and LaVar Ball A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

It probably comes as a surprise to no one that Jordan cruised to an easy victory.

Well, no one besides Ball.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports