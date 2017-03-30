Watch LeBron James Cry Like A Baby In Intel 360 Replay Commercial

Share this:

LeBron James is crying again but he’s doing so in virtual reality this time.

The NBA superstar stars in a new commercial for Intel’s 360 Replay Technology in which he hits the game-winning shot and proceeds to cry. But Intel put a fresh spin on his iconic moment following the 2016 NBA Finals by changing his face into that of a baby.

“It’s an entertaining way to bring home the idea that (through Intel 360 technology) you can see things at angles that you haven’t seen before,” Intel chief marketing officer Steve Fund told AdWeek.

Intel’s “Baby Face” commercial is part of a new partnership between James and the technology giant.

The spot will air a lot this weekend during CBS’ broadcast of the NCAA Basketball Championship Final Four.