Watch Lionel Messi Insult Referees, Leading To His FIFA Suspension

FIFA used video evidence to determine Lionel Messi verbally abused referees last Thursday.

World soccer’s governing body suspended the Argentinian superstar four games Tuesday, sending shockwaves around the world. Many wondered what Messi could have said to linesman Emerson Augusto do Carvalho to warrant such a stiff punishment since the referees didn’t include his words in their game report.

Well, here it is. (Caution: The video contains foul language.)

The English translation of what Messi said is ““f— off, the c— of your mother,” according to The Mirror.

Messi served the first game of his suspension Tuesday, watching in agony as Argentina fell to Bolivia 2-0. He’ll miss all but one of his country’s remaining games in World Cup qualifying.

Argentina already is struggling through the qualification campaign, and Messi’s absence will only make its goal of reaching Russia 2018 more difficult.

Apparently, the “words will never hurt” doctrine doesn’t apply to people, but certainly applies to the soccer fates of nations.

