Watch Manchester United, Chelsea Managers Clash Over Red Card In FA Cup Game

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte are at it again.

Mourinho, manager of Manchester United, clashed with his Chelsea counterpart Conte on Monday at Stamford Bridge during the teams’ hotly contested FA Cup quarterfinal game.

Ander Herrera’s 35th-minute red card was the powder keg, and the managers’ protestations inevitably lit the fuse.

The card that changes the game. What do you think, good call? Respond with 👍🏼 or 👎🏼. #FACup https://t.co/i64A1fmus8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 13, 2017

Referee Michael Oliver intervenes to try to cool things between Conte & Mourinho pic.twitter.com/WOhzynalzU — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 13, 2017

Chelsea eventually capitalized on its man advantage, with N’Golo Kante scoring the game’s only goal.

The victory was Conte’s second in two games against Mourinho’s Manchester United.

And their verbal spat was their second in as many games against one another.