Watch Myles Garrett Showcase His Ridiculous Athleticism At NFL Combine

by on Sun, Mar 5, 2017 at 1:18PM
The Cleveland Browns reportedly are considering taking a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

But it’s going to be hard passing on Myles Garrett after the show he put on Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Texas A&M edge rusher, widely considered the best player in the draft, proved as much at the NFL Scouting Combine with a dazzling display of athleticism. First up for Garrett was the bench press, where he pumped out 33 reps. But what had everyone talking was Garrett’s blazing time in the 40-yard dash.

Did we mention Garrett is 6-foot-5 and weighs 272 pounds? His 4.64-second time was the fastest among all defensive linemen at the combine and put him in pretty impressive company.

The 21-year-old wasn’t done there, though. Later in the day, Garrett dropped jaws by recording an insane 41-inch vertical leap.

He capped off his day with a casual 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.

In short: Not only is Garrett a really good football player, he’s also insanely athletic.

We wouldn’t to be near a Browns fan if Cleveland somehow doesn’t take Garrett first overall.

