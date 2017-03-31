Watch Patriots’ Patrick Chung Trade Cleats For Skates At Bruins Practice

Share this:

With New England Patriots offseason workouts not starting up for another few weeks, safety Patrick Chung decided to try his hand at a different sport Friday.

Chung joined the Boston Bruins for practice at Warrior Ice Arena the morning after the B’s blanked the Dallas Stars 2-0 at TD Garden. And for someone who does most of his work in cleats rather than skates, the 29-year-old defensive back looked pretty smooth out there on the ice.

.@PatrickChung23 is a special guest at @NHLBruins practice today! Check out our Snapchat as he hits the ice. 👻: patriots pic.twitter.com/aqq2TN771j — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 31, 2017

There's a special guest hitting the ice after practice today with the guys: @Patriots Patrick Chung 🏒🏉 pic.twitter.com/rceYY4pS7I — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2017

Chung has enjoyed incredible success during his seven seasons with the Patriots, reaching five AFC Championship Games and winning two Super Bowls. The Bruins, meanwhile, are looking to avoid missing the playoffs in three consecutive years for the first time since the late 1960s

Boston entered Friday in possession of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot, one point behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

