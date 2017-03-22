Watch Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Score Insane One-Handed Backhand Goal

Share this:

Sidney Crosby is starting to run away from the competition in the race for the Maurice Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal scorer.

The Pittsburgh Penguins center scored one of the best goals of the season Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Crosby tallied his league-leading 41st goal of the campaign by splitting two Sabres, bursting through the middle of the ice and beating Buffalo netminder Robin Lehner with an incredible one-handed backhand shot.

Sidney Crosby is simply spectacular. pic.twitter.com/xZRxeGuRCU — NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2017

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand now is four goals behind Crosby for the league lead. Both of them are in the top three of the scoring race, too, as they entered Tuesday two points behind Connor McDavid’s league-leading 82.

