Watch Phoenix Suns Gorilla Mascot Dive On Court During Game, Save Day

The Phoenix Suns aren’t a very good basketball team, but they have a very good mascot.
At first, it appeared as though Phoenix didn’t even have that when the Suns Gorilla dove on the Talking Stick Resort Arena court during Tuesday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards.
But, upon further review, the mascot was just trying to save the day.
See? A very good mascot, indeed.
As for why the Suns’ mascot is a gorilla, that’s a different story.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
