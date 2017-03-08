Watch Phoenix Suns Gorilla Mascot Dive On Court During Game, Save Day

Share this:

The Phoenix Suns aren’t a very good basketball team, but they have a very good mascot.

At first, it appeared as though Phoenix didn’t even have that when the Suns Gorilla dove on the Talking Stick Resort Arena court during Tuesday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards.

Bruh what is the Phoenix Suns gorilla doing? pic.twitter.com/J6YOSZ41LD — Kyle Weidie (@Truth_About_It) March 8, 2017

But, upon further review, the mascot was just trying to save the day.

closer look shows the Suns Gorilla grabbed an object that rolled onto the court pic.twitter.com/yMZSZuhB1g — Danny (@recordsANDradio) March 8, 2017

See? A very good mascot, indeed.

As for why the Suns’ mascot is a gorilla, that’s a different story.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images