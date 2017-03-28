Watch Sean Payton, Brock Osweiler Freak Out Over Snakes At Golf Course

Sean Payton and Brock Osweiler have had it with these (expletive deleted) snakes on the (expletive deleted) golf course.
The New Orleans Saints head coach and Cleveland Browns quarterback became victims of a prank Sunday during a golf outing. Payton and Osweiler were startled to find (fake) snakes lying next to their respective carts, and Instagram hero hissalot shared video of their freak outs on the social network.
Better they react with such fear on the golf course than when linebackers are bearing down on them on the football field.
h/t to Busted Coverage
Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images
