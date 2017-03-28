Watch Sean Payton, Brock Osweiler Freak Out Over Snakes At Golf Course

Share this:

Sean Payton and Brock Osweiler have had it with these (expletive deleted) snakes on the (expletive deleted) golf course.

The New Orleans Saints head coach and Cleveland Browns quarterback became victims of a prank Sunday during a golf outing. Payton and Osweiler were startled to find (fake) snakes lying next to their respective carts, and Instagram hero hissalot shared video of their freak outs on the social network.

The @saints might have to find a new coach next year… #Hissalot just destroyed #SeanPayton 💀 @coopsgolf A post shared by ♛Sir Hissalot♛ (@hissalot) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

@nfl quarterback @bosweiler17 is not a fan of #hissalot! (@coopsgolf) A post shared by ♛Sir Hissalot♛ (@hissalot) on Mar 25, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Better they react with such fear on the golf course than when linebackers are bearing down on them on the football field.

h/t to Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images