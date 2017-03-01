Watch Theo Epstein Face Ryan Dempster In Batting Cage With Sweet Swing

Share this:

Tweet







Theo Epstein apparently has hone his skills throughout his stellar career as a Major League Baseball executive.

The Chicago Cubs president faced off against Ryan Dempster in the batting cage on Monday at the team’s spring training facility in Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. Chicago sports blogger Aldo Soto shared video of the challenge, in which Epstein demonstrates a good eye and surprisingly smooth swing.

Theo Epstein > Tim Tebow pic.twitter.com/BumWZAHqG7 — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) March 1, 2017

Chicago’s coaching staff helped Epstein cope in the batter’s box, according to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.

“Theo said it looked very fast,” Dempster told Crasnick. “He takes instruction well, though. Eric Hinske, our hitting coach, told him, ‘When Demp gets ready to start picking his leg up, start swinging.'”

If Epstein, 43, can make solid contact against Dempster, there should be hope for everyone’s baseball dreams.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images