Watch Tim Tebow Collect First Spring Training Hit, Make Diving Catch

He finally did it, folks.
No, Tim Tebow didn’t make the New York Mets’ official roster yet — he still has a long way to go in that regard. But the NFL quarterback-turned-outfielder reached a milestone of sorts Monday afternoon in the Mets’ spring training game against the Miami Marlins.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Tebow slapped a single to the left side off Marlins pitcher Kyle Lobstein for his first base hit of spring training.
The former Heisman Trophy winner had been 0-for-8 before that at-bat, striking out twice in his Grapefruit League debut against the Boston Red Sox. The Mets crowd loved Tebow’s first base-knock, though, giving him a rousing round of applause as he rounded first base.
Alas, Tebow’s journey on the basepaths was short-lived; Mets third baseman Phillip Evans grounded into a double play one batter later.
But the former Heisman Trophy winner gave New York fans another reason to celebrate, robbing Marlins batter Justin Bour with a solid diving catch in the second inning.
Enjoy Tebow-mania while it lasts, everyone.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
