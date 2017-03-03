Watch Tyron Woodley Vs. Stephen Thompson UFC 205 Classic Again

Share this:

To say Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson stole the show at UFC 205 would be an understatement.

Yes, the headline was Conor McGregor winning the lightweight title, but the best fight of the night undoubtedly was the welterweight championship bout between Woodley and Thomson.

The fight ended in a majority draw, which meant Woodley kept his title. But Thompson will have a shot at revenge Saturday night in Las Vegas at UFC 209.

In the meantime, you can watch their UFC 205 classic all again, or for the first time — you won’t be disappointed — in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UFC