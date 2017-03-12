Watch UFC’s Edson Barboza Destroy Beneil Dariush With Killer Flying Knee

Share this:

Tweet







In a night of knockouts at UFC Fight Night Brazil, it was Edson Barboza, not headliner Kelvin Gastelum, who delivered the blow of the evening.

Barboza needed just two rounds to dispatch opponent Beneil Dariush on Saturday night in Fortaleza. And the Brazil native did so in highlight-reel fashion, knocking out Dariush with a deadly flying knee that brought the hometown crowd to its feet.

UNREAL! @EdsonBarbozaJr is a human highlight reel. Flying Knee to the moon landed on Dariush FTW. #UFCFortaleza https://t.co/PNJtzlLvz6 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) March 12, 2017

Here’s how Barboza’s vicious TKO sounded:

You need to hear the sound of Edson Barboza Jr's knee knocking out Beneil Dariush at #UFCFortaleza. WOW. pic.twitter.com/CQw9egLGRw — AtTheBuzzer (@TheBuzzerOnFOX) March 12, 2017

The 31-year-old lightweight is riding an impressive hot streak, having defeated Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez and Dariush since losing to Tony Ferguson in December 2015. Barboza currently is ranked as the No. 5 lightweight, but if he keeps this up, he could earn himself a shot at the title belt before long.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images