Watch Video Of Alleged Suspect Stealing Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey

It appears there’s video evidence of the great Tom Brady jersey heist.

The NFL announced Monday morning that a member of the international media was responsible for stealing the New England Patriots quarterback’s game-worn jersey after Super Bowl LI.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, video of the incident was caught on camera, and Glazer had the footage aired Monday afternoon on FS1 during an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd.

The video, published by TMZ Sports, shows a media member, whose face is blurred out, walking into the Patriots’ locker room after the game and later walking out with something under his left arm, which law enforcement officials believed to be Brady’s jersey.

Per Glazer, law enforcement officials used that video to track down the alleged suspect in Mexico.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the alleged suspect’s name is Mauricio Ortega, who reportedly was employed by the Mexican news organization Dario La Prensa.

BREAKING: Company says ex executive of Diario La Prensa involved in case of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys https://t.co/GMEI9Tv179 — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) March 20, 2017

The man in question is Mauricio Ortega, whose paper will be releasing a statement shortly. https://t.co/NrYUGYw18I — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2017

