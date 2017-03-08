Watching Volvo’s 2018 XC60 Go Through Crash Tests Is Strangely Addictive

Share this:

The 2018 Volvo XC60, like most Volvo vehicles, features some pretty impressive safety features. But just because the company is focusing on technology that helps vehicles avoid collisions, doesn’t mean Volvo isn’t putting its vehicles through intense safety tests.

Volvo has a way of doing things that only it would do, which now includes producing some crash-test videos that are as well-made as they are entertaining. Three separate YouTube videos uploaded by VolvoSafety showcases just how much of a beating the XC60 can take.

If that wasn’t enough, Volvo launched the new crossover into a wall, and captured the footage from multiple angles.

The XC60 has held up pretty well so far, but that all changes with the overlap test.

When shown in slo-mo, the spraying of metal and parts makes the XC60 look like it’s in the midst of a “Transformers” battle, rather than a crash test. Volvo has made pretty good use of these these types of tests over the years, as the Swedish automaker is responsible for many of the most important safety innovations in automotive history.