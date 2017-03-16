West Virginia Vs. Bucknell Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Share this:

Bucknell will be looking to take advantage of a West Virginia team that hasn’t been on top of its game lately when the schools meet Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 4 Mountaineers, who earned the nickname “Press Virginia” for their stingy defense, face the No. 13 Bison, but they’re not guaranteed a trip to the Round of 32. Bucknell dominated its way through the Patriot League to the tune of a 15-3 conference record and a league title, finishing out its season with six straight wins.

West Virginia has to get back to playing its top-five caliber defense if it doesn’t want to wind up being upset in the tournament for the second year in a row.

When: Thursday, March 16, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports Images