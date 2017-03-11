What Reported Brandin Cooks Trade Means For Patriots, Malcolm Butler

Share this:

The New England Patriots’ highly active offseason continued Friday, as the team reportedly acquired wideout Brandin Cooks in a deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Cooks joins an already loaded Patriots receiving corps, adding to New England’s embarrassment of riches on offense.

The Patriots reportedly executed the trade without having to deal cornerback Malcolm Butler, whose future in New England is uncertain. However, reports indicate that the Patriots and Saints could revisit a deal involving Butler at a later date.

