White House’s Sean Spicer Mocks Media Over Stolen Tom Brady Jerseys

Sean Spicer, like the rest of Patriots Nation, has something to celebrate — New England quarterback Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys have been recovered.

But, unlike most fans, President Donald Trump’s press secretary has a very public venue to talk about the happy news.

As you probably know, this White House hasn’t exactly been fond of the media, and it just so happens that a member of the press allegedly took Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX and LI jerseys.

So what do you get when you combine all that? This line from Spicer at Tuesday’s press briefing.

Sean Spicer thanked the media for returning Tom Brady's stolen jersey pic.twitter.com/4kjGuy5JA0 — Michael Sebastian (@msebastian) March 21, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Jasper Colt/USA TODAY NETWORK