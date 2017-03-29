Why Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand Are So Crucial To Bruins’ Penalty-Kill Unit

Share this:

The Boston Bruins penalty kill improved over the weekend in their win over the New York Islanders, and they must continue to play great on special teams if they want to make the postseason.

The Bruins have two of the NHL’s best penalty killing skaters in Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. The Bruins’ stars showed that in the first period Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators when they helped kill off an early penalty after Torey Krug was called for cross-checking.

To see the tandem work check out the video above from the Arbella Coverage Cam.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports