Why USA Celebrates World Baseball Classic Win With Bald-Eagle Statue

Share this:

Tweet







The United States baseball team wouldn’t dare mark its finest hour without its spirit animal.

Upon defeating Puerto Rico 8-0 on Wednesday night in the 2017 World Baseball Classic final, Team USA converged on the mound at Dodger Stadium in celebration. As most of the field players were jumping for joy, relief pitcher Pat Neshek emerged from the dugout carrying a statue of a bald eagle, which his teammates met with due reverence.

The eagle statue was a gift to the team from the father-in-law of reliever Luke Gregerson. The U.S. players adopted it as their unofficial mascot throughout the tournament, even rubbing it for good luck before games, according to MLB.com’s Matt Monagan.

How fitting was it the U.S. celebrated its first-ever world championship in its own national past-time with its national mascot?

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images