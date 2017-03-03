Wild Trade Rumor Involving 49ers, Redskins, Cowboys Will Blow Your Mind

As far as trade rumors go, Ian Rapoport’s series of tweet Friday afternoon might never be beat.
With the NFL Combine in full swing in Indianapolis, much of the attention is on future NFL players, including the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft. But, according to the NFL Media insider, the Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys could solve their QB problems with known commodities, rather than through the draft.
Mind = blown.
Before we get too caught up in this Tony Romo addition to the rumor mill, it appears the Cowboys aren’t aware of this whopper of an idea, according to Star-Telegram Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP