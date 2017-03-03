Wild Trade Rumor Involving 49ers, Redskins, Cowboys Will Blow Your Mind

Share this:

As far as trade rumors go, Ian Rapoport’s series of tweet Friday afternoon might never be beat.

With the NFL Combine in full swing in Indianapolis, much of the attention is on future NFL players, including the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft. But, according to the NFL Media insider, the Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys could solve their QB problems with known commodities, rather than through the draft.

As #Redskins & #49ers discuss a potential deal for QB Kirk Cousins in the near future, I’m told they may include the #Cowboys (Romo) as well — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2017

Play a potential and unprecedented three-way deal forward… #49ers inquire about Cousins. #Redskins talk about Tony Romo. #Cowboys get picks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2017

Mind = blown.

Before we get too caught up in this Tony Romo addition to the rumor mill, it appears the Cowboys aren’t aware of this whopper of an idea, according to Star-Telegram Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr.

High ranking Cowboys official says they have not been contacted regarding a three-way deal with that have Tony Romo ending up in Washington. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 3, 2017

If you think Jerry Jones will trade Tony Romo to the Washington Redskins you outside your mind, as the old folks used to say..Come on man — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 3, 2017

