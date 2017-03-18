Wisconsin Earns First Huge Upset Of NCAA Tournament By Beating Villanova

Share this:

Finally, we have ourselves an upset worthy of March Madness in the NCAA Tournament.

The defending champion and No. 1 overall seed Villanova Wildcats lost an absolute stunner Saturday, as the eighth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers knocked them out of the tournament with a 65-62 victory at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center.

So much for everyone’s brackets. To be fair, though, Wisconsin probably shouldn’t have been a No. 8 seed.

Wisconsin: Second in B10, B10 Tournament finalist, beat Minnesota twice, and Badgers were an 8-seed and Gophers a 5-seed? — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 18, 2017

Nigel Hayes provided the heroics with the game-winning bucket in the closing seconds.

Wisconsin closing in on an upset! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/8N5iglBstt — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2017

The Wildcats did have one last prayer of an attempt to force overtime, but things didn’t go according to plan for them, which you can say about their Round of 32 exit, too.

On Wisconsin, indeed.

Up next for the Badgers is a Sweet 16 matchup with the winner of No. 4 Florida and No. 5 Virginia, as the East Region continues in New York.

