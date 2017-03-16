Wisconsin Vs. Virginia Tech Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Share this:

To say that Wisconsin was under-seeded in this year’s NCAA Tournament would be an understatement. But there’s nothing the Badgers can do about their No. 8 seed in the East Region now besides proving just how wrong the experts were with a deep March run.

That quest begins Thursday night with a tough first-round matchup against No. 9 Virginia Tech, which was one of nine Atlantic Coast Conference teams to make the tourney, at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center.

Here’s how you can watch Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech online.

When: Thursday, March 16, at 9:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

Watch: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images