Wizards Vs. Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Two of the three teams that already have clinched Eastern Conference playoff berths will face off Saturday night, but there’s still plenty on the line for both squads.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are atop the East with a 47-24 record, but they only lead the Boston Celtics by one game and the Washington Wizards, their opponent Saturday, are 3.5 games back. The Wizards, meanwhile, only are a game up on the Toronto Raptors for the No. 3 seed.

Here’s how you can watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers online.

When: Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NBA League Pass

